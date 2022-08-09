Our Staff Reporter

KP CS reviews  security arrangements

Peshawar   –      Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash on Monday visited the control room established in the Home and Tribal Affairs Department to review security arrangements for the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Secretary Home Khushal Khan on the occasion briefed Chief Secretary and said that all the Majlis and Processions are effectively monitored in 14 districts of the province and so far, no untoward incident has taken place anywhere.

Home Secretary further said that special software has been launched to monitor Muharram Processions and Majalis, the access to which has been given to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Secretary Office and District Administrations.

In addition, section 144 has also been imposed across all the sensitive districts. Khushal Khan explained that excellent coordination among all stakeholders is ensured and all the security agencies are on high alert to deal with any untoward incident.   Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the efforts of the home department to this effect.

He directed authorities to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure that Muharram concludes peacefully.

