KP govt to launch housing scheme in Bannu

Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, in another important step to provide residential accommodations to the people of the province, is going to launch a new housing scheme in Bannu.

Important decisions were made and various matters related to the proposed housing scheme were discussed in an important meeting held with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Besides provincial Minister for Housing Amjad Ali Khan and Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Ghandapur, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Local Government Zaheer-ul-Islam, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mahmood and other relevant authorities were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the housing scheme would be established in the southern part of Bannu linked through Bannu-Lakki Road which will be the first ever green and sustainable housing scheme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having all the facilities of modern civic life. It was further informed that Provincial Working Development Party had already approved PC-II of the project worth Rs. 62 million.

The meeting decided to hand over the execution of the project from the Local Government Department to Housing Department to pace up the practical work and complete the project in the stipulated period. The chair directed the concerned authorities to convene a meeting of the board of the Provincial Housing Authority to formally hand over the project to the Housing Department for acceleration execution.

He termed the proposed project as an important one to meet the ever-increasing requirements of residential accommodation in southern parts of the province, and while hinting at performing the groundbreaking of the project in his upcoming visit to district Bannu, he directed the concerned quarters for putting in place all the required arrangements for the purpose.