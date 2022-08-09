Our Staff Reporter

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

Peshawar    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the deadly attack on Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman DDAC Dir Lower Malik Liaquat Khan and his companions who were targeted by unknown gunmen the other day.

In a statement, he said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has taken strict notice of this brutal incident and soon the subversive elements involved in it will be searched out and given exemplary punishment, whose aim is to spread terror and unrest in the province.

However, he said that the provincial government will thwart the heinous ambitions of such terrorist elements with concrete measures.

The Local Government Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of Malik Liaquat and his injured companions and the forgiveness of the martyrs. He also expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

National

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

Lahore

Efforts being made to make under-construction mother and child block operational at the earliest: Yasmin

Lahore

CM performs ghusal of shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

Islamabad

PTI shifts Aug 13 Islamabad power show to Lahore

1 of 10,252

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More