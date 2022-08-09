KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the deadly attack on Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman DDAC Dir Lower Malik Liaquat Khan and his companions who were targeted by unknown gunmen the other day.

In a statement, he said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has taken strict notice of this brutal incident and soon the subversive elements involved in it will be searched out and given exemplary punishment, whose aim is to spread terror and unrest in the province.

However, he said that the provincial government will thwart the heinous ambitions of such terrorist elements with concrete measures.

The Local Government Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of Malik Liaquat and his injured companions and the forgiveness of the martyrs. He also expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families.