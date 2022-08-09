Our Staff Reporter

Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

QUETTA     –    Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zaiullah Langu on Monday paid rich tribute to lawyers martyred in a tragic suicide bombings at a hospital in Quetta on August 8, 2016.

In a statement on the 6th anniversary of the 8th August tragedy which left as many as 70 people, mostly lawyers, dead, the CM aide said the nation would never forget the sacrifices lawyers rendered.

Expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, he said, “Our hearts go out to the martyrs’ families and we share their grief.”  He said that August 8 tragedy was the worst and heartbreaking incident in the history of the province, adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain. In the meanwhile, central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim paid homage to the lawyers martyred in the August 8 Quetta hospital tragedy.

In a statement on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the August 8 tragedy, he said that they would not forget this tragedy for the rest of their lives.

He said the example set by the martyrs of August 8 for the protection of the country by laying down their lives could never be forgotten and the blood of the lawyers who were martyred in the Quetta tragedy would not go in vain.

Naeem Karim said many lawyers, journalists and cameramen had lost their lives while performing their professional duties during the last 10-15 years.

He said that the damage caused to Balochistan on August 8 was impossible to compensate.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Islamabad

Tax tribunals must decide cases on basis of available records: SC  

National

KP minister condemns attack on PTI MPA in Dir

National

6 years on, grief of martyred lawyers still fresh: CM Bizenjo

Lahore

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in armed clash case

Lahore

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

Lahore

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: Governor

Lahore

Efforts being made to make under-construction mother and child block operational at the earliest: Yasmin

Lahore

CM performs ghusal of shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

Islamabad

PTI shifts Aug 13 Islamabad power show to Lahore

1 of 9,732

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More