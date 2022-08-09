Langu pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

QUETTA – Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zaiullah Langu on Monday paid rich tribute to lawyers martyred in a tragic suicide bombings at a hospital in Quetta on August 8, 2016.

In a statement on the 6th anniversary of the 8th August tragedy which left as many as 70 people, mostly lawyers, dead, the CM aide said the nation would never forget the sacrifices lawyers rendered.

Expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, he said, “Our hearts go out to the martyrs’ families and we share their grief.” He said that August 8 tragedy was the worst and heartbreaking incident in the history of the province, adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain. In the meanwhile, central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim paid homage to the lawyers martyred in the August 8 Quetta hospital tragedy.

In a statement on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the August 8 tragedy, he said that they would not forget this tragedy for the rest of their lives.

He said the example set by the martyrs of August 8 for the protection of the country by laying down their lives could never be forgotten and the blood of the lawyers who were martyred in the Quetta tragedy would not go in vain.

Naeem Karim said many lawyers, journalists and cameramen had lost their lives while performing their professional duties during the last 10-15 years.

He said that the damage caused to Balochistan on August 8 was impossible to compensate.