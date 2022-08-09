Maulana Fazl, Ahsan Iqbal off to Turkey on three-day visit

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday left for Turkey on a three-day visit.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman will condole the death of the famous Sufi saint of Turkey Sheikh Mahmood Effendi.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Senator Talha Mehmood accompanied Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Turkey.

The delegation will also meet the high-level officials of Turkey and heads of various institutions.

The delegation will also visit the great religious seminaries and places of Turkey.