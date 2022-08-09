MCI fails to operationalise Women’s Bazaar

ISLAMABAD – Besides spending over Rs30 million from public exchequer, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad could not start the first ever women dedicated Bazaar in the capital.

Earlier it was excused that a number of important projects other than women dedicated Bazaar are laying pending due to the absence of an administrator of the MCI after transfer of its last incumbent Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, who was appointed as administrator by the federal government after end of local government in Islamabad.

However, now the federal government has appointed Irfan Nawaz Memon as Administrator MCI but he also failed to operationalise said Bazaar.

The women dedicated bazaar project was initiated on the request of Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) in September last year.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had promised to establish a special market for women where they may run their businesses and to have their own stalls. He had directed the authorities concerned to complete the project within one month’s time frame.

The announcement was made by the interior minister while addressing the 12th annual general meeting (AGM) of Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The task was assigned to the Directorate of the Sports and Culture, MCI that had completed the development of Bazaar in February 2022 and organised a ceremony for the balloting of stalls but same was cancelled due to a bomb blast in Peshawar.

MCI had spent over Rs 30 million on this project and the Bazaar is ready for the operation but it is facing delays due to prevailing adhocism in MCI, which is not only ruining this asset but also depriving women of the city from an important facility.

The said bazaar is established over an area measuring 8177 square feet in the right of way of 11th avenue between sectors G-10 and G-11 that is near to the existing Sunday bazaar.

The said bazaar would be first of its kind in Pakistan where all the affairs would be run by the women.

The stalls would be allocated to women, who could run their businesses easily.

This scribe tried to approach MCI administrator but he was unavailable for comments.

