Minister pays tribute to martyrs of Karbala

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur said that the greatness of Islam and the spirit of freedom of the believers have increased many times since the incident of Karbala.

“Fascist ruler Yazid sooner faced downfall while Imam Husain (RA) exalted the right for good after sacrificing his Prophet’s family against the tyrant regime”, he added.

Faisal Amin, while addressing the ceremony held in connection with Ashura Day in Dera Ismail Khan, also regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is also facing the Yazidi rulers of the time. He said that the most notorious fascist government comprises political looters who banned PTI and thought that the voice of the majority of people will be suppressed this way, but it is a crude illusion of the imported government.

He said that Imran Khan wanted the unity and prosperity of Pakistan and the entire Muslim world. Thus, he said, IK has become the centre of hopes of the entire Muslim Ummah and the symbol of the national unity of the Pakistani people.

“It is not possible to quit such beloved leader from the hearts of the people, nor can the tactics of the imported government be successful, which is a group of Ali Baba and forty thieves under the garb of the imported government”, he recalled adding that all these ruling parties together cannot compete with PTI alone.

Faisal Amin said that the leaders of the fourteen different parties of the imported government conspired against the PTI government in the name of inflation and thus imposed themselves on the nation but they drowned the entire economy with their loot and plunder.

Soon, under the leadership of Imran Khan, PTI will be at the helm of affairs with a huge majority and will drag the country out of the enormous problems while the dream of making Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State on the pattern of Madinah will also realize soon, he concluded.