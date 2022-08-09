Our Staff Reporter

Minister reviews Muharram security measures

ATTOCK – Provincial Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Culture, Malik Taimoor Masud Khan has said that Punjab govt made fool proof security arrangements for the Muharram processions and Majalis, and all departments are playing their vital role in this context . He said this while chairing a review meeting in Attock. MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain, DPO Imran Razaq, and other senior officers were also present.
Provincial minister expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for Yaum e Ashur.  He also highlighted the role of religious scholars and general public in promoting religious harmony, brotherhood and peace. The minister also visited district control room.

Earlier, during the meeting, the minister was apprised that 145 processions will be taken out while 754 congregations (Majalis) will be held in Attock. The authorities have deployed police, rangers, elite force and volunteers to ensure foolproof security for processions. The minister was informed that Covid SOPs are being followed and all other departments including Civil Defence, Health, TMAs, Rescue 1122 and Traffic Police were playing their role effectively.

