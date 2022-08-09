Our Staff Reporter

NA to wind up debate on losses due to flash floods in country

ISLAMABAD    –    The government in the National Assembly (NA) this week will wind up a debate on losses due to flash floods in different parts of the country especially Balochistan. The members from opposition and treasury benches have discussed the losses of lives and improper arrangements in Balochistan last week. The house, after the break of around a week, will resume its debate on flood-hit areas. The government will also pass some pending legislation in the house. The house will discuss the recently published final list of ECP about delimitation of constituencies. According to the final list 266 constituencies of the National Assembly and 593 constituencies of the Provincial Assemblies for the general election have been finalised. It should be remembered that the schedule of constituencies was announced on 11 April 2022 under which all chief secretaries and provincial election commissioners were instructed to supply maps and other documents required for the work of constituencies. With the help of all required maps and others, this list is finalized.

