Over 76 cops deputed for Imran Khan’s security: Islamabad police

Islamabad police department has deputed over 76 cops for the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of the Islamabad police department said that the superintendent police (SP) has been deputed as the chief security officer with Imran Khan. The spokesperson added that no operation is being conducted in the surroundings of Bani Gala.

Islamabad police department asked the nationals to not pay attention to the propaganda and fake news. The Capital police will take all steps in accordance with the law.

“We will formally request for more contingents from other provinces if it is needed. People are requested to keep a close eye on their surroundings to help police coping with the terror threats.”

Earlier in the day, PTI senior leader and Imran Khan’s Chief Of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad.

The news was confirmed by the former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed on his Twitter handle.

As per reports, Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.