Party received no illegal funding: PPP

| Salim Mandviwala says all funds taken in name of PPP Parliamentarian | No money ever transferred from accounts of PPP to PPPP.

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that it had never received any illegal funding throughout the party’s history.

Responding to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry’s allegations, PPP leader Senator Salim Mandviwalla said all funds are taken in the name of PPP Parliamentarian, which is the parliamentary wing of the PPP. “Asif Ali Zardari is the President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian. All members of Parliament are seen as members of the Pakistan People’s Party parliamentarian. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party. All funds are taken in the name of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian,” Salim Mandviwalla explained.

He said that according to Election Commission rules, no money was ever transferred from the accounts of PPP to PPPP. Mandviwalla said he had himself submitted the details signed by the Secretary Generals of the accounts of the PPP before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The Election Commission has declared details of the PPP correct. Fawad Chaudhry’s claim of Rs 41,47,27,779 account openings in 2011 is also not true,” he added. He maintained that the opening account of PPP Parliamentarian was not Rs 41 crore but Rs 365,865,372 in 2011.

Earlier PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry accused that the ECP was sheltering the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). He alleged both parties of hiding funding sources. The opening balance of PPP, Saleem Mandviwalla said, was Rs 4,35,397. “Opening balances are taken from audited figures which are already part of the record in 2010,” he said.

He said accounts and audit details of Pakistan People’s Party and PPP Parliamentarians are submitted to the Election Commission every year. “Fawad Chaudhry should read Election Commission Rules. Under Section 210 of the Elections Act 2017, the Secretary General has the power to submit the particulars with his signature,” he said. Fawad Chaudhry, he said, had tried to mislead people by mixing accounts and audit details of PPP. “Pakistan People’s Party does not believe in hiding any details and altering records. PTI challenges anyone to come and discuss the foreign funding case,” he contended. He urged Fawad Chaudhry not to misguide people as audit report was a public document. “If you want to see the facts related to the accounts of the PPP, you can also see the facts on the website of the Election Commission. Like PTI, PPP has not hidden accounts, donors or audit details,” Salim Mandviwalla said.