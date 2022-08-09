PCF selects 6 men, 5 women in first phase for World Cycling C’ship

Lahore – Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has six men and five women in the first phase for the World Road Cycling Championship to be held in Australia in September.

According to PCF General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair, the trials in three provinces have been completed, where the cyclists from across the country took part. Among the men, who succeeded in the trials, were Najibullah, Shah Wali, Izzatullah, Ismail Anwar, Syed Aqib Shah and Hafiz Tahir Mehmood while Rabia Ghareeb, Asma Jan, Rajia Shabbir, Zainab Rizwan and Ghazala were successful among women.

It should be noted that national champion Ali Ilyas could not participate in the trials due to being unfit.

The trials were conducted by the selection committees in all the three provinces. The selection committee of Lahore trials had chairman Moazzam Khan and members Adnan Ehsan Khan and Nusrat Khan. The Karachi selection committee was also headed by Moazzam Khan while Ishtiaq Mubeen and Javed Khan were members while Ayaz Khan was chairman and Jan Alam and Sajjad Haider Baloch were members in Quetta selection committee. The Pakistan Cycling Federation will hold the camp of the selected men and women cyclists soon, where they will be trained under the most senior coaches. In the next phase, two best men and two women cyclists will be selected to represent Pakistan cycling team in Australia.

PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that the invitation letter for the trials had been sent to all the relevant units while the best athletes of Pakistan remained successful in the trials. “The trials were conducted by the selection committees fairly and the six men and five women were selected on merit. Soon they will join camp and will train harder there for the big event.”

PCF Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair said that he and the entire selection committee held the trials and selected six men and five men on merit in the first phase. “The trials were participated by huge number of cyclists from entire country and the best among them succeeded in earning a place in the initial men and women team.

In the second phase trials that will also be conducted during the camp, two best men and women will be selected, who will represent Pakistan in World Road Cycling Championship in Australia. Hopefully, the players will train and work hard during the camp and try to give their best in the mega event.”