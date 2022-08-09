People visit graveyards to put clay on graves

BADIN – Keeping tradition alive, a large number of people visited graveyards to offer ‘Fateha’ for the departed souls of their beloved on Monday (9th Muharram-ul-Haram).

According to details, people sprinkled water, made mud plaster on graves and also recited from the Holy Quran.

They offered ‘Fateha’ and showered rose petals and laid floral wreaths on the graves of their dear ones.

People also complained about rain water accumulated in graveyards which makes it difficult to put clay on the graves and demanded the district administration to carry out cleanliness drives in graveyards.