PM welcomes UAE’s upcoming $1 bn investment in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed the recent announcement by the United Arab Emirates to invest US$ 1 billion in various economic and investment sectors in Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed these views as he held a telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister in a tweet had thanked the UAE president for the investment his country was going to make in Pakistan’s various sectors.

PM Sharif highlighted the generous support extended by the UAE to Pakistan over the years, the PM Office said in a statement issued here.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on matters of common interest.

Reaffirming the close fraternal ties between the two countries, they agreed to work closely to further enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The prime minister offered his condolences on the damage caused by the recent floods in the Emirates, resulting loss of precious lives including Pakistani nationals.

He also expressed his deepest sympathies with the Emirati brethren.

The UAE president also extended heartfelt commiserations on the loss of precious lives in floods in Pakistan as well as on the martyrdom of army personnel in the recent helicopter crash.

Recalling the decisions taken during the visit of the Prime Minister to the UAE in April 2022, the two leaders reviewed the progress and resolved to further strengthen trade and economic ties, with particular focus on accelerating cooperation and building partnerships in areas comprising investments, energy, and infrastructure.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties which are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments, and hosts more than 1.6 million Pakistanis.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari welcome their first child together

Islamabad

According to PTI leaders, Punjab police are on their way to take over security in Banigala

National

CM Sindh appreciates the administration’s hard work on Ashura

National

PML-Z chief Aijaz-ul-Haq meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan

Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill’s remarks are part of a planned conspiracy to cause division within the military: Rana Sanaullah

Karachi

Sprinter Mueed has urged the government to support athletes

Lahore

Declaration of Bani Gala CM’s camp office by Punjab govt.

Islamabad

The days of the government are numbered: PTI chairman Imran Khan

Uncategorized

Over 76 cops deputed for Imran Khan’s security: Islamabad police

Islamabad

PTI to approach FIA, IHC against Shehbaz Gill’s arrest

1 of 10,414

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More