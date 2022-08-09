PML-Z chief Aijaz-ul-Haq meets Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League Zia-ul-Haq (PML-Z) head Aijaz-ul-Haq met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan at his residence on Tuesday.

According to details, the PML-Z leader briefed ARY News about his meeting with the PTI Chief. Both the leaders conversed about the current political situation and the recent arrest of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill from Islamabad.

The PML-Z Chief said that such state-backed terrorism should be avoided, if someone has said something offensive then things should be sorted via dialogue, he added.

He added that the government is not in its senses, such steps will pollute the political atmosphere of the country. Such incidents would continue until elections, he added.

He added that the establishment has an important role to play, it does not conflict with anyone. Things can be sorted if PTI and the establishment have a dialogue, he added.

 

