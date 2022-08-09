Our Staff Reporter

PTI workers reject selection of district cabinet

Khyber    –    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers rejected the selection of a new district cabinet and declared that the cabinet selection was undemocratic and without the approval of local workers.

Addressing a press conference in Landi Kotal Press Club, veteran PTI leader Muhammad Hakim flanked by the party volunteers said that the new cabinet was formed without consultation with local workers of PTI which is an injustice. He said that the people who have been included in the cabinet have competed in elections against the PTI candidates.

The act will not only stop honest and competent leadership from coming forward but will also disappoint the workers who will have no other option but to quit the party, he added. He maintained that senior leadership has been ignored in the formation of a new cabinet that has created disquiet among the party workers.

He urged the provincial President of PTI to take serious notice of the matter while keeping in view the anxiety of the workers and abolish the new cabinet.

