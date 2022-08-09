Qureshi condemns ban on mourning processions in IIOJ&K

MULTAN – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the BJP’s chauvinistic move to ban mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) during Muharram and demanded the foreign office to record their protest with Indian ambassador in Pakistan.

Talking the journalists after participating in the mourning procession at Mumtazabad here on Monday, he said mourning processions and ‘Majalis’ were being organized across the world but only the people of IIOJ&K were deprived of their religious rights by the Indian forces. He demanded of Pakistan foreign office to summon Indian Ambassador in the office and record protest. Qureshi said that PTI issued ticket for by-election in NA-157 to his daughter Meher Bano on merit as she was the only candidate having ability to contest election against Syed Ali Musa Gilani. Also, he congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games-2022.

Meanwhile, police have finalized security plan for 10th of Muharram as 4293 police officials and 2215 volunteers would be deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation. According to police sources, a total of 117 mourning procession and 130 Majalis would be organized in the district out of which 21 mourning processions and 27 Majalis have been declared sensitive where foolproof security arrangements were being ensured. The police have decided to deploy 4293 police officials including senior officers and 2215 volunteers to maintain law and order situation.

On the other hand, elite force would continue patrolling while police pickets would also be established at different points of the district. Police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal any emergency like situation. The police have installed 180 CCTV cameras at Majalis and mourning procession routes under the vision of strict monitoring of security arrangements. The police would ensure video recording through drone cameras of all activities while walk through gates would be installed at Majalis, police sources added. The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider would himself monitor the security arrangements while the SSP Operations Hassam Bin Iqbal would be the incharge of security, police sources added.