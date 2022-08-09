Raja Riaz urges PTI to elect new Chairman through intra-party election

FAISALABAD – Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz said Monday that any individual is not important in politics and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should elect a new chairman through intra-party election. Addressing a press conference here, he said his opposition to Imran Khan was not new as he had been criticising Imran for the last two-and-a-half years with other leaders. Responding to a question, Raja Riaz said that he belonged to the PTI but he had different views from Imran Khan because of his failure to end corruption, inflation and loadshedding.

He criticised Imran Khan’s move to contest election simultaneously at nine vacant NA seats and said people had now recognised Imran’s real face.