Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari welcome their first child together

Actors Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari have welcomed their first child into the world. Congratulations to the new parents!

On Tuesday, Kanwal’s friend and model Mehreen Syed took to Instagram to announce the news. “Mashallah, Allah’s mercy. Congratulations,” she wrote. Judging by her caption, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

Models Abeer Iftikhar and Huma Khan and makeup artist Sara Ali dropped down in the comment section and sent their love to the couple.

The duo tied the knot in May 2020 and their union attracted a lot of buzz as the timing overlapped with Shahroz’s divorce with his ex-wife Syra Yousuf. The announcement of his marriage with Kanwal came with several video statements clarifying infidelity was not the reason that led to the dissolution of his marriage with his former wife.

In The Couple Show hosted by Hina Altaf and husband Agha Ali, the couple spilled the beans on their first meeting and how their relationship developed into more. Shahroz said they “hit it off” immediately and became “good friends”. Then

“The best thing that would any attract any man is honesty. Especially in our industry, where we are out and about, and us men being however we are, growing up in Pakistan, we have a certain mentality. So keeping that mentality in mind, her morals were in the right place,” he said.

“I don’t know what it was about him, but I just decided that this is the man that I want to be the father of my children,” Kanwal added.

In April, the news of the couple expecting their first child broke out when actor Behroze Sabzwari announced that he has become a grandfather for the second time during an appearance on Rabia Anum Obaid’s Ramazan show Piyara Ramazan.

This is Kanwal’s first child and Shahroz’s second — he has a daughter named Nooreh with Yousuf.