Shahbaz Gill arrested form Banigala

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on Tuesday, while a case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against him in the Bani Gala police station.

In a statement on Twitter, PTI leader Murad Saeed stated that the incumbent government has lost it’s mind. He said Shahbaz has been arrested and even the windows of his car were broken.

Lashing out over the action taken against the PTI leader, he said that how many they are going to arrest and ban.

He also mentioned of a ‘dangerous plan’ that was averted by the supporters of PTI Chairman last night. Also they made it clear that getting to Imran Khan will be crossing the red line.

He further said that those who attacked Shahbaz Gill’s car tortured the assistant and kidnapped the PTI leader.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chauhdry said, “People in vehicles without number plates kidnapped Shahbaz Gill.”

 

