Shahbaz Gill’s remarks are part of a planned conspiracy to cause division within the military: Rana Sanaullah

Following senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that his comments on the basis of which he has been taken into custody were a part of the planned conspiracy to create division within the military.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the interior minister said that the comments were according to the script prepared under the leadership of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan which was carried forward by former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Gill.