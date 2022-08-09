News Desk

Sheikh Rasheed escapes arrest attempt

Islamabad Police Tuesday failed to arrest former federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed from his residence in Islamabad.

The sources claimed Islamabad Police raided Sheikh Rasheed’s house in Islamabad, however, Sheikh Rasheed succeeded in foiling the attempt of arrest and escaped at the eleventh hour.

A Police team in plain clothes has also left for Lal Haveli, Rawalpindi to arrest Sheikh Rasheed.

The sources further claimed the government had the plan to arrest the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry.

