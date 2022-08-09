Staff Reporter

SIHS a leading institute in provision of health services, says Dr Rauf

LAHORE      –     Dr. A. Raouf A. Wahab Alotaibi, the Vice President, University of Science and Technology, Sudan visited Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS). Mr. Shahid Hussain, Chairman Board of Trustees, Prof. Zahid Bashir, Principal, Shalamar Medical & Dental College, and Dr. Ayesha Nauman, Chief Operating Officer, Shalamar Hospital welcomed the guests and briefed on the quality of medical, nursing, and allied health education and health services provided to patients at SIHS. The guest discussed opportunities for collaboration with SIHS in areas of curriculum development, student and faculty exchange & research. Dr. Raouf said that SIHS is one of the leading institutes in the provision of health services and medical education in Pakistan meeting international standards. He also visited different departments of the institute and met with staff and students.

