Our Staff Reporter

Six die of suffocation during mourning procession in Rohri

SUKKUR    –    At least six people died of suffocation during mourning procession in connection with the 9th of Muharram in Rohri near Sukkur, police and rescue workers said Monday.  Three of victims were identified by police as Dil Sher from Kashmore, Hasan Ali from Local Board Sukkur, and Mansoor from Mehrabpur.  The police were yet to ascertain identity of the other three dead. The bodies were move to local hospital. The police were investigating the incident.

