Staff Reporter

Sports Minister announces construction of stadium in Arshad’s village

LAHORE – Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Khan has announced the immediate start of construction of a stadium in the village of athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal in the javelin throw event of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. While greeting javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Monday, Malik Taimoor said: “I will personally welcome him when he returns home from the UK. The entire nation is proud of his great feat. An impressive ceremony will be arranged in honour of all CWG 2022 medal winners.” Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi has also congratulated national athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal in CWG 2022. He said: “Arshad has created history by winning a coveted gold medal and his record throw of 90.18 meters will be remembered for a long time. The whole nation is paying tribute to him.”

