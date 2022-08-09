Three Lieutenant Generals reshuffled

n Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid appointed Commander Bahawalpur Corps.

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Monday announced some key postings and appointments.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat was posted as Commander Peshawar Corps.

Similarly, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was posted as Commander Bahawalpur Corps while Lieutenant General Khalid Zia was posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army.