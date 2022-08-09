Tight security arrangements for Ashura in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – The police have made foolproof security arrangements for peaceful observance of Youm-e-Ashura, 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 Hijrah, in Faisalabad on Tuesday (August 09, 2022).

Giving security plan for Ashura day, police spokesman Muneeb Ahsan said on Monday that 153 mourning processions including 17 processions of category-A, 20 of category-B and 116 processions of category-C would be taken out on Ashura day. Similarly, 25 majalis including 2 majalis of category-A, 5 of category-B and 18 of category-C would be arranged in Faisalabad.

He said that 7 majalis would be held in Iqbal Division, 6 in Lyallapur Division, 5 in Jaranwala Division, 4 in Madina Town Division and 3 majalis in Sadar Division. Similarly, 40 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal Division, 39 from Sadar Division, 37 from Jaranwala Division, 24 from Madina Town Division and 13 processions from Lyallpur Division. He said that 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 12 Inspectors, 75 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 330 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 3423 constables/head constables and more than 500 volunteers were deputed for Ashura security.

He said that the police would provide four-tier security to the mourning processions and majalis at all places. In first circle the volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the procession participants whereas walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle. In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigil eye on the suspects and miscreants to foil their nefarious designs. Ten teams of Elite Force would also remain active on roads especially in sensitive areas to ensure tight security on Ashura, he added.

Meanwhile, Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram 1444 Hijrah will be observed here on Tuesday (August 09, 2022) with due solemnity.

The day will start with special prayers in all mosques of the district whereas special sittings will also be arranged by the religious groups for recitation of the Holy Quran for the martyrs of Karbala. The faithful will pay best tributes to the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). The religious scholars will also highlight various aspects of the incident of Karbla and urge the Muslim Ummah to follow footprints of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to save truthfulness and virtues.

As many as 153 mourning processions and 25 big majalis will also be arranged in district Faisalabad on Muharram Ashura. The main procession will be taken out from Imam Bargah Jafarriyya Trust at 8:00 a.m. and it will reach at Narwala Chowk. The participants will parade on various roads of the city including Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchehry Bazaar, Gol Katchehry Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower again, Aminpur Bazaar and Kotwali Chowk and it will culminate after reaching at Narwala Road again at the time of sun set. The small Tazia and models of Zul-Jinnah processions will also emerge from Satiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Chowk Clock Tower, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other parts of the city.