Staff Reporter

Two children drown in Malir River

KARACHI – At least two children drowned in Malir River near Sharafi Goth on Monday, rescue sources said. As per the rescue sources, the children were rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment. On August 3, three siblings lost their lives after falling into a pond in Larkana. The children were playing when they slipped into a pond near their house in Moen Jo Daro, Larkana. The deceased were identified as six-year-old, Aliya, Muzammil, 5 and four years old Ghulam Rasool. The deceased children are siblings. The bodies of three children have been fished by the relatives and were moved to Dokri Taluka Hospital.

