Two foreigners held with drugs at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD – The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday arrested two Nigerian nationals and seized drugs from them at Islamabad Airport.

According to the airport sources, the accused had arrived at Islamabad Airport from Doha on Qatar Airways flight 632.

During the search, the ANF seized from them capsules filled with drugs.

A case has been registered against both the accused. Further investigations against them were underway, said the ANF sources.

