Two shot dead, one injured over old enmity

BUREWALA – Two persons were killed while one was injured in the firing of armed suspects over an old enmity in Basti Dad Jamlera here on Monday. According to police sources, local farmer Nazar Khan Iftikhar was sitting at the hotel when two unknown armed suspects opened fire, as a result of which both the farmer and the hotel owner were killed while an unknown young passerby was injured. The criminals managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala, where the injured was told to be critical. However, Sahuka police have registered a case and started investigation.