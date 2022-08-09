News Desk

UN delegation arrives in Gaza after truce

GAZA CITY    –    A UN delegation led by Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings arrived in the Gaza Strip on Monday, hours after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire started between the Islamic Jihad group and Israel.

The delegation will hold talks with Palestinian officials during the two-day visit to the strip, a local security source told Anadolu Agency.

It is not yet clear whether Hastings will meet with members of Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, or the Islamic Jihad group during the visit.

The cease-fire, which came into force late Sunday, put an end to three days of Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 others injured in the Israeli offensive, according to the Health Ministry.

