Youm-e-Ashur to be observed with religious devotion in GB

Gilgit    –   Like other parts of the country Ashura Muharam will be observed in Gilgit-Baltistan with religious devotion and respect today (Tuesday).

According to official sources, in 9 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, there will be processions of ‘Alam’ and ‘Zul-Janah’ at more than 30 places. Strictest security measures have been taken to deal with any untoward incident on this special occasion.

On the occasion special troops of Gilgit-Baltistan Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and Pakistan Rangers will be deployed. Besides, special troops of Pakistan Army will coordinate with GB Police, GB Scouts and Pak Rangers.

Pakistan Army helicopters will also conduct aerial surveillance of the main Ashura procession in Gilgit city.

All cellular mobile phone services have also been suspended in GB.

