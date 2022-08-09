Young girl kidnapped, disgraced in Chontra

Rawalpindi-A young girl was raped on gunpoint in a moving car in Chontra village while robbers burgled gold, cash and other valuables from a house in Taxila, informed sources on Monday.

Police have registered cases on complaints of victims and began investigation, they said.

The police high-ups have taken notice of rape incident and ordered concerned police authorities to arrest the rapists immediately, according to a police spokesman.

Sources said that the father of the girl reported to police station Chontra that her daughter went missing mysteriously from the house and he conducted a search for her but could not find her. The applicant added he managed to contact her daughter at 3am on her mobile phone on which she told him she was standing outside the house.

“My daughter shared her ordeal with me saying she was sleeping on her bed when two men came and kidnapped her,” he said, adding that the kidnappers dragged her into a vehicle and sped away towards the main road.

He said one of the men raped his daughter on gunpoint forcefully and later on threw away from the vehicle. He appealed to the police to register a case and to arrest the rapists.

Police lodged a case and began investigation with no arrest so far, sources said.

In yet another incident, a gang of four armed robbers stormed into a house located at B-17, within limits of PS Taxila, and made off with gold, cash, wrist watches, mobile phones and other valuables. The robbers also snatched Rs 1,40,000 from the guests who were sleeping in the house, said sources. The robbers managed to flee from the scene after committing crime while police have registered a case against them.