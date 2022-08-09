Zardari, Bilawal urge nation to follow Imam Hussain

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday urged the nation to follow the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

In their messages on the eve of Ashura, they paid rich tribute to Imam –e-Aali Muqaam Hazrat Hussain (AS). Asif Ali Zardari said that Imam (AS) offered the supreme sacrifice of his family members and companions for Islam and today every nation in the world remembers him for his truth and righteousness and expresses abhorrence for Yazid.

He said that Imam (AS)’s sister Hazrat Bibi Zainab (SA) established principles of patience and tolerance. Asif Ali Zardari said that the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party believes in Hussainism, which means fighting the Yazidis of the time with patience and endurance and that the Yazidis of the time will always be defeated. Zardari said that one of the principles of the PPP leadership and workers has been the “Martyrdom is our destination” and believes in the principles of patience and tolerance in the society. He said the PPP will continue to resist the forces which use the name of religion to impose their ideology by force.

In his message, PPP Chairman – Foreign Minister – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the tragic incident of Karbala has made the people stand up against oppression and not hesitate to make the biggest sacrifice for great causes. “The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), also teaches us that the nations and societies that stand firmly on the truth,” he said. The PPP Chairman said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his 72 martyrs and companions was a torch for mankind till the end of the world. “The thirst of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) and the sorrow of the young martyrs of the land of Karbala is a tragedy for the world, whose grief is still as intense today as it was on the first day,” he mentioned.

He said Imam Hussain (AS) taught freedom to those who stood up for the truth and said that those who fight for the truth can cut off their heads but cannot bend it.

Bilawal said that Imam Hussain (AS) stood against lies, violence and absolutism and gave survival and eternal life to the original message of the religion of Islam.

He appealed to the people and said that they should show solidarity and national unity by promoting an atmosphere of tolerance, communal harmony and mutual respect in the country on the occasion of Muharram.