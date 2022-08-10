News Desk

Another case registered against Shahbaz Gill in Karachi

After Islamabad, another case has been registered in Karachi against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

The second case against Shahbaz Gill was registered on late Tuesday night at the Malir Memon Goth Police Station. Provision of sedition, inciting the public against the state institutions, spreading anarchy and hatred are included in the case.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered against the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at the Malir Memon Goth Police Station on behalf of the state.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested by the Islamabad police “in accordance with the law” on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

“He will be presented before a court on Wednesday,” he said, adding that a first information report (FIR) had been registered against the PTI leader on behalf of the state.

