Asad Qaiser moves PHC against FIA’s notice on prohibited funding case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday challenged the notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Peshawar High Court after the bureau on Saturday commenced its country-wide inquiry into PTI’s prohibited foreign funding case.

While talking to media outside the court, Asad Qaiser said that he did not come for an interim bail but he has reached the court against FIA. He claimed that the party opened this account for the convenience and it is not illegal. “This account was opened for the salaries of workers and expenses of the office,” he said.

He further said that transactions of only 21 lacs were made in the account in six years. While he said that all the transactions have been made through cheques.

Fomrer Speaker Qaiser said that the the inquiry into this case is not the jurisdiction of the FIA.