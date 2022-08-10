News Desk

Asad Qaiser moves PHC against FIA’s notice on prohibited funding case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday challenged the notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Peshawar High Court after the bureau on Saturday commenced its country-wide inquiry into PTI’s prohibited foreign funding case.

While talking to media outside the court, Asad Qaiser said that he did not come for an interim bail but he has reached the court against FIA. He claimed that the party opened this account for the convenience and it is not illegal. “This account was opened for the salaries of workers and expenses of the office,” he said.

He further said that transactions of only 21 lacs were made in the account in six years. While he said that all the transactions have been made through cheques.

Fomrer Speaker Qaiser said that the the inquiry into this case is not the jurisdiction of the FIA.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Farhatullah Babar says ‘venomous’ Shahbaz Gill has right to fair trial

Islamabad

CM advises the PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill’s statement

Islamabad

Captain Usman to be appointed as Islamabad commissioner and CDA chief

Business

In interbank trading, PKR gains Rs2.54 against the USD

Karachi

Dollar falls to Rs222 as rupee continues winning streak

Lahore

CM Ch Parvez Elahi met with former chairman of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee Riaz Asghar

Islamabad

JIT probing hate campaign against Army to meet today

Lahore

LHC refuses to suspend ECP stay in PML-Q head election case

Lahore

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of various sectors

Islamabad

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill sent on two-day physical remand

1 of 9,356

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More