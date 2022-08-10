News Desk

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC T20 rankings

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam managed to retain his top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I batter rankings, as Indian stars made giant strides.

In the latest rankings released Wednesday, India’s Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were among the biggest movers as the race for the top ranking hots up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

India defeated West Indies 4-1 in the recently concluded T20I series, with Iyer and Pant playing important roles in the triumph.

Iyer jumped six places to 19th overall batter rankings after hitting an impressive half-ton during the final match of the series in Florida, while Pant finished the series as the equal second leading run-scorer on 115 runs, with his quickfire 44 in the fourth match seeing the left-hander jump seven places to 59th.

Currently, Babar is placed at the top with 818 rating points, however, India’s Suryakumar Yadav is not far behind as he has 805 rating points. Last week, he stood at 816 points, just two points shy of Babar.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Pakistan’s team has suffered consecutive defeats in the Indoor Women’s Asia Cup

International

Former South African umpire Koertzen dies in car accident

Newspaper

Marseille win Ligue 1 season opener, Ramsey scores on Nice debut

Newspaper

Commissioner Karachi announces to hold national cycling event in Nov

Newspaper

PCF selects 6 men, 5 women in first phase for World Cycling C’ship

Newspaper

Australia women beat India in T20 cricket final to win CWG gold

Newspaper

Bank Islami Independence Day walk on 12th

Newspaper

Sports Minister announces construction of stadium in Arshad’s village

Newspaper

Kasatkina lifts San Jose title to reach career-high No. 9

Sports

Spanish midfielder Isco moves to Sevilla

1 of 2,002

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More