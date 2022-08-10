Captain Usman to be appointed as Islamabad commissioner and CDA chief

In the wake of change in the Punjab government, the Lahore commissioner has decided to quit his charge but the provincial government has not yet decided to relieve him.

It has been learnt that Lahore Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Capt ® Muhammad Usman has decided to relinquish his charge by the evening today as the federal government has decided to appoint him as Islamabad Commissioner and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

However, the Punjab government is yet to relieve him.

The federal government has sought services of Lahore Commissioner Capt ® Usman on Aug 2 directing him to report the establishment division in this regard.

The BS-20 grade officer of PAS Service, Capt Usman, has remained Lahore commissioner for one year, four months and 28 days.

During his tenure, he also achieved the required targets of Covid vaccination campaign.