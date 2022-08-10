Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed CM to take major steps to provide relief to the business community of Punjab

Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed CM to take major steps to provide relief to the business community of Punjab

Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to take major steps to provide relief to the business community of Punjab.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s announcement to end ban on business hours across Punjab

CM said, Business centers, markets and shops will remain open on Sundays as well.

Sunday holiday has been abolished for business centers, markets and shops across Punjab.

The ban on closure of business at 9 pm for business centers, markets and shops has also been lifted.

Business centers, markets and shops will not have any restrictions on working hours.

They will also solve parking problems to give relief to the business community.

I know the problems of the business community.

PML-G made a big propaganda that if Shahbaz Sharif comes, the atmosphere will change.

The weather has not changed, but with the arrival of Shahbaz Sharif, a storm of inflation came.

Shahbaz Sharif struck lightning on the traders.

PML-N has also nurtured the parking mafia.

Know who patronized the parking mafia and how much was earned.

I will end the parking mafia.

30 percent of the parking revenue will be spent on providing facilities to the traders.

Rescue 1122 centers will be built in the markets.

A committee has been established under the leadership of business leader Nasir Salman and provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to solve the problems of the business community.

According to the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the vision of “prosperous businessmen… and Punjab” is being followed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s address to business representatives across Punjab.

According to Asad Umar, In Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi did the most during his Chief Minister ship. He has praised the most in Pakistan.

The business community has been facing difficulties due to Corona and other problems in the last few years.

It is our responsibility to solve the problems of the business community. Not in favor of any restrictions on traders, said Asad Umar.

Nasser Salman said, We want to introduce the concept of “Downtown” and Kiosks in our markets like developed countries.

It is necessary to gradually bring the markets of all the cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala at par with the modern world so that the buyer can be encouraged and the shopkeeper or trader can be facilitated.

PTI is trying to eradicate poverty by promoting trade. The problems of traders will be solved on priority basis, said by Nasir Salman.

Chairman PTI Focal Person for Traders Nasir Salman, Secretary General PTI Asad Umar, Former Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmoodul Rashid, Muhammad Mohsin Laghari, Hanif Patafi, Inspector General Police, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials were also present on the occasion.