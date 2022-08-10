CM Ch Parvez Elahi met with former chairman of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee Riaz Asghar

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with former chairman of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee and former District Nazim Mandi Bahauddin Riaz Asghar Chaudhry and member of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee and central joint secretary of Muslim League Q Rana Shiraz Hafeez.

The meeting discussed the procedures for the proposed training program for nurses in Chicago.

Discussions are also held regarding the cooperation of American institutions with the technical universities of Punjab.

Development of nursing department on modern lines is the need of the hour.

Will examine the proposal to send nurses to Chicago for training.

According to the American standard, it will be easy for nurses to get jobs in Chicago after training.

There is a need to work on the faculty and syllabus of international standards to improve the quality of nursing sector.

Lahore and Chicago were declared sister cities during my previous tenure.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will find new ways of cooperation between the two cities

It should be noted that Lahore and Chicago were declared sister cities during the previous tenure of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Asad Qaiser moves PHC against FIA’s notice on prohibited funding case

National

Farhatullah Babar says ‘venomous’ Shahbaz Gill has right to fair trial

Islamabad

CM advises the PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill’s statement

Islamabad

Captain Usman to be appointed as Islamabad commissioner and CDA chief

Business

In interbank trading, PKR gains Rs2.54 against the USD

Karachi

Dollar falls to Rs222 as rupee continues winning streak

Islamabad

JIT probing hate campaign against Army to meet today

Lahore

LHC refuses to suspend ECP stay in PML-Q head election case

Lahore

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of various sectors

Islamabad

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill sent on two-day physical remand

1 of 8,832

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More