CM Ch Parvez Elahi met with former chairman of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee Riaz Asghar

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with former chairman of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee and former District Nazim Mandi Bahauddin Riaz Asghar Chaudhry and member of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee and central joint secretary of Muslim League Q Rana Shiraz Hafeez.

The meeting discussed the procedures for the proposed training program for nurses in Chicago.

Discussions are also held regarding the cooperation of American institutions with the technical universities of Punjab.

Development of nursing department on modern lines is the need of the hour.

Will examine the proposal to send nurses to Chicago for training.

According to the American standard, it will be easy for nurses to get jobs in Chicago after training.

There is a need to work on the faculty and syllabus of international standards to improve the quality of nursing sector.

Lahore and Chicago were declared sister cities during my previous tenure.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will find new ways of cooperation between the two cities

