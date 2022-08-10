News Desk

Commander Iraqi Navy calls on Air Chief

Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid, Commander Iraqi Navy called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

While appreciating the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid acknowledged PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iraq have longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bonds which were manifested through strong military ties between the two countries.

The Air Chief further said, “Pakistan values its deep-rooted relations with Iraq, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to operations & training, evolving paradigm of warfare, emerging technological challenges, counter security measures and regional peace & stability.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM directs to submit report on amount received as FPA in electricity bills

National

FIA decides to approach LHC against bail of Moonis Elahi

National

Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed CM to take major steps to provide relief to the business community of Punjab

Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a meeting regarding Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad

Lahore

PM Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari talk about the political situation

Lahore

Arrest of Gill illegal, narrative of spat between Army, PTI made: Asad

Islamabad

Minus Imran Khan will result in minus all, warns Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

Talks with banned TTP to be held under constitution: Interior Minister

Islamabad

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 5,944 MW

National

Asad Qaiser moves PHC against FIA’s notice on prohibited funding case

1 of 8,774

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More