Commander Iraqi Navy calls on Air Chief

Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid, Commander Iraqi Navy called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

While appreciating the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force, Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid acknowledged PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Iraq have longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bonds which were manifested through strong military ties between the two countries.

The Air Chief further said, “Pakistan values its deep-rooted relations with Iraq, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to operations & training, evolving paradigm of warfare, emerging technological challenges, counter security measures and regional peace & stability.”