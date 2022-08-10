News Desk

Dollar falls to Rs222 as rupee continues winning streak

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday continued its winning streak in interbank and open market against the dollar.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to gain ground in the interbank market as the US dollar lost Rs2.04 against the rupee and was being traded around Rs222.

The greenback has lost Rs17.94 since its peak of Rs239.94

On the other hand, Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed a bullish trend on first working day of the week as KSE-100 index gained 640 points. The benchmark index was being traded around 42,735 points.

