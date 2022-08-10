News Desk

Farhatullah Babar says ‘venomous’ Shahbaz Gill has right to fair trial

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar said on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill, who was picked up from near Banigala residence of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan yesterday (Tuesday, August 9, 2022), only spat venom at his party’s opponents.

In his statement, Farhatullah Babar accused the PTI leader of spreading hatred through what he called his ‘lies’.

The PPP leader, however, said that despite his loose talk, Gill had the right to a fair trial.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Asad Qaiser moves PHC against FIA’s notice on prohibited funding case

Islamabad

CM advises the PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill’s statement

Islamabad

Captain Usman to be appointed as Islamabad commissioner and CDA chief

Business

In interbank trading, PKR gains Rs2.54 against the USD

Karachi

Dollar falls to Rs222 as rupee continues winning streak

Lahore

CM Ch Parvez Elahi met with former chairman of Lahore Chicago Sister City Committee Riaz Asghar

Islamabad

JIT probing hate campaign against Army to meet today

Lahore

LHC refuses to suspend ECP stay in PML-Q head election case

Lahore

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of various sectors

Islamabad

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill sent on two-day physical remand

1 of 8,773

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More