Farhatullah Babar says ‘venomous’ Shahbaz Gill has right to fair trial

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar said on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill, who was picked up from near Banigala residence of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan yesterday (Tuesday, August 9, 2022), only spat venom at his party’s opponents.

In his statement, Farhatullah Babar accused the PTI leader of spreading hatred through what he called his ‘lies’.

The PPP leader, however, said that despite his loose talk, Gill had the right to a fair trial.