Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Sindh, northeast, South Balochistan, northeast and south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are likely at few places in lower Sindh during the period.
Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Lahore twenty-seven degree centigrade, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-three, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy/dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag and Baramulla while partly cloudy with chances of rain wind thundershower is expected in Jammu, Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla sixteen degree centigrade, Leh thirteen, Pulwama seventeen and Shopian fifteen degree centigrade.

 

