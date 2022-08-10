News Desk

Imran cannot fool nation but himself: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, saying that he (Imran Niazi) could make himself a fool, not the nation.

Taking to his Twitter account, PM Shehbaz shared a post, in which he took a swipe at the PTI chairman and said that for the last four months, the whole country has been watching what kind of language Imran Khan has used against the leadership of the Pak Army.

The PTI’s social media trolls had started the trends against the Pak Army, which are full of hate, PM Shehbaz continued. The premier also raised the question and said, Will the martyrs’ families will forget all this?

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Two terrorists killed in fire exchange after DI Khan IED attack

National

Terrorism has potential to destabilise the region: COAS

National

Conspiracy hatched to bring PTI and Pak Army close to clash: Imran Khan

National

PM directs to submit report on amount received as FPA in electricity bills

National

FIA decides to approach LHC against bail of Moonis Elahi

National

Commander Iraqi Navy calls on Air Chief

National

Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed CM to take major steps to provide relief to the business community of Punjab

Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a meeting regarding Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad

Lahore

PM Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari talk about the political situation

Lahore

Arrest of Gill illegal, narrative of spat between Army, PTI made: Asad

1 of 8,774

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More