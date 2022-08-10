JIT probing hate campaign against Army to meet today

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has convened the meeting of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to identify the people who uploaded hate material against the Pakistan Army on social media, today (Wednesday, August 10, 2022), reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing officials will brief the meeting about the investigation done in the case so far.

Secretary interior, FIA director general (DG) and other senior officials will be in attendance.

Besides FIA, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials are also part of the JIT, which was formed after the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that there was resentment in the Pakistan Army officers and personnel over the kind of content uploaded on social media in the wake of military helicopter’s crash in Lasbela, Balochistan during relief and rescue operations for flood-affected people of the province in the beginning of this month.