PM Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari talk about the political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari on Wednesday made contact via telephone and discussed situation in the aftermath of the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

According to sources privy to the matter, the two top leaders in the ruling coalition, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, discussed the overall political situation in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad.

Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

Talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was taken into custody by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk.

He was dragged out of the vehicle, Fawad Chaudhry said and added they have no information who has arrested his party fellow and charges are yet to be unknown.