PM Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari talk about the political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari on Wednesday made contact via telephone and discussed situation in the aftermath of the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

According to sources privy to the matter, the two top leaders in the ruling coalition, Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, discussed the overall political situation in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad.

Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

Talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was taken into custody by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk.

He was dragged out of the vehicle, Fawad Chaudhry said and added they have no information who has arrested his party fellow and charges are yet to be unknown.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a meeting regarding Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad

Lahore

Arrest of Gill illegal, narrative of spat between Army, PTI made: Asad

Islamabad

Minus Imran Khan will result in minus all, warns Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

Talks with banned TTP to be held under constitution: Interior Minister

Islamabad

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 5,944 MW

National

Asad Qaiser moves PHC against FIA’s notice on prohibited funding case

National

Farhatullah Babar says ‘venomous’ Shahbaz Gill has right to fair trial

Islamabad

CM advises the PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill’s statement

Islamabad

Captain Usman to be appointed as Islamabad commissioner and CDA chief

Business

In interbank trading, PKR gains Rs2.54 against the USD

1 of 8,833

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More