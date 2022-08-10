President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a meeting regarding Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad

Meeting regarding Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The President said, in order to increase the number of students studying in universities, there is a need to further increase the quality and reach of distance education, promote the mixed education method.

Providing education and skills to the students according to the market needs will help in ensuring their early employment and professional development.

The President’s emphasis on the need to invest in formal and distance learning methods

Distance and hybrid methods can be extended to primary and middle school level after consultation with relevant stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Distance and hybrid medium of education will help in educating out-of-school children.

Mosques can be used as schools to provide free education from Fajr to Dhuhr.

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training should play a leadership role in bringing all the stakeholders from the public and private sectors on one platform.

Allama Iqbal Open University should establish its marketing and public relations department to market its services in Pakistan and around the world.

The President also emphasized the need to highlight the 24,000 licenses available under HEC and Coursera’s Digital Learning and Skills initiative.

Pakistan is ready to provide distance and virtual education facilities to the people of Afghanistan.

Afghan students can access educational content of Allama Iqbal Open University through television network.