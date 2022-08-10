Talks with banned TTP to be held under constitution: Interior Minister

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the talks with banned Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will be held as per constitution of the country.

Rana Sanaullah, in a statement, clarified that Pakistan did not play role in killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who was killed by US drone strike in Kabul.

The minister also stressed that Pakistan Army is fully capable to deal with the Taliban but said that government is ready to hold talks if these elements are ready to lay down their arms.

Rana Sanaullah further said that attacks on police and Pakistan Army personnel are an attempt to exert pressure.