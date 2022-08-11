137 feeders closed in HESCO region due to rains: Spokesman

HYDERABAD – Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has shut down 137 feeders out of 570 feeders in the region due to heavy rains. HESCO spokesperson said in a statement that there were heavy rains in the region due to which 137 out of 570 feeders have been closed. Hyderabad city has 121 feeders out of 570 in HESCO region, of them 56 feeders have been shut down as safety measures, the spokesperson said. He said as soon as the rain stops, after the complete clearance, the power restoration process will be restored from all the closed feeders.

The spokesperson further said that all the technical staff were present in the subdivisions and construction and GCC teams were also accompanying them. Chief Operating Officer Sarfraz Ahmed and Superintending Engineers, under the direction of HESCO Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmad Soomro, are present at the control centres for the monitoring of the power restoration process.

The spokesman has appealed to the public to stay away from electrical installations during rains to prevent any loss of life.